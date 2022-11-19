Berlin Nights: Grand Delusions

Not Available

Claire, Romy, Magali, Loete, and Jim are typical Brienen’s characters: their excessive lifestyle rhythmed by sex and drugs puts them in the margins of society, refusing to believe in love or any kind of happiness. Lacking a better alternative, they take a trip to Berlin to perform in their own erotic-trash show. But in Berlin, trouble only begins. Styled images of lost souls straying through the night and their humide debaucheries transport us into an universe of the abject where all moral limits are eliminated by the character’s insatiable bulimia.