Berlin Philharmonic European Concert 1998 Stockholm

Stockholm's Vasa Museum harbours an extraordinary historical attraction: a large, fully intact sailing ship from the 17th century, the Vasa. Nowadays, the huge exhibition hall of the Vasa Museum is home to the ancient ship. These unusual surroundings formed the venue of the Berliner Philharmoniker's 1998 European Concert in Sweden, which was conducted by Claudio Abbado. Works of Wagner, Tschaikovsky, Debussy and Verdi Vasa Museum Stockholm, 1. May 1998 Berliner Philharmoniker Claudio Abbado Swedish Radio Choir Eric Ericson Chamber Choir Richard Wagner Der fliegende Hollander: Overture (11:32) Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Tempest. Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare (23:02) Claude Debussy Nocturnes (23:10) Giuseppe Verdi Quattro pezzi sacri (41:34)