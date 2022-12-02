Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra - Waldbuhne 2006 - Thousand and One Nights

Not Available

The Waldbühne in Berlin, one of the most appealing outdoor amphitheatres on the European continent, is the home of the Berliner Philharmoniker's summer concerts. With over 22.000 in attendance, they are some of the most popular classical music concerts in the world. This year the outstanding orchestra under the baton of Neeme Järvi take us on a trip to arabian "Thousand and One Nights", with soloist Janine Jansen, a rising star who quickly gained the reputation of one of the foremost young violinists on the international concert stages.