Alex, Mimy, and Hanil have registered themselves into one of Germany’s most ambitious and unique high schools, one that is entirely organized by its students without any outside funding. The pupils pay their own teachers and decide what they want to learn. No headmaster, no hierarchy, and no pressure. But they still only have two years to prepare for the final test administered and required by the government. A tribute to curiosity, Berlin Rebel High School is a film about the true meaning of learning.