Berlin Transgression

A film that tells the stories of transvestite, transgender and transsexual artists who struggle between two genders, two identities, two lives. This project sheds light on the day and night life of the artists who perform mostly at local gay bars and fetish clubs. These artists allow us not only backstage but also into their homes where they open their hearts to us about their deepest dreams and desires. We follow their fight to tear down a new, invisible, wall which is the basis of our isolation.