Berliner Philharmoniker Live 2019 New Year's Eve Concert

Celebrate the conclusion to 2019 with the Berliner Philharmoniker’s glittering New Year’s Eve Concert. This fantastic event will be conducted by chief conductor Kirill Petrenko and the lively American programme will feature the star soprano Diana Damrau as guest soloist. Broadcast live from Berlin there are sure to be fireworks as the orchestra takes the audience on a journey through George Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story as well as works from Cole Porter, Carl Loewe, and Kurt Weill.