Chuck Walters and Bob Scoffield are old war buddies who run a cargo airplane service in Bermuda. Walters is happily married to Chris while Scoffield chases after every woman who looks his way. Though Walters doesn't suspect anything, Chris isn't nearly as happy as he is and has started a romance with Scoffield on the side. When Walters finally finds out about the affair, he's devastated by the betrayal and runs out into the jungle.