Not Available

Bermuda Triangle Exposed’ explores the most deadly and unexplained marine graveyard on Earth. It spans from Bermuda to Miami to Puerto Rico; from 8,500 metres below the surface of the sea to 8,500 metres into the sky. For decades it has held us baffled as it defies explanation. Some 2000 boats and 75 planes have disappeared without a trace here. Freak waves, magnetic anomalies, giant whirlpools and strange fireballs have all been blamed for the unusual disappearances. See whether we will ever determine truth behind the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle as this programme investigates what is beneath the infamous stretch of ocean.