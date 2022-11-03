1989

Evocation of the life of Bernadette Soubirous, the eldest of four children, who, at the age of fifteen, experiences the Virgin Mary appearing to her at the Massabielle grotto near Lourdes. Or in her own words, "a lady dressed in white, more than beautiful. "This "lady in white" appears again for seventeen times before the dazzled eyes of the girl and cause many polemics. It turned Lourdes into a religious capital. "More humanity ahead of the paths of science, the more it is struggling with major mysteries that surround it since the dawn of time." Should be noted there were two versions of the film made by the same director