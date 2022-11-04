Bernadette Peters in Concert

Not Available

A diva who effuses sweetness as naturally as she breathes!" - The New York Times. Live from Royal Festival Hall in London, Bernadette Peters combines raw talent with alluring sophistication as she sings many Broadway standards, including "Broadway Baby" (Follies), "Time Heals Everything" (Mack & Mabel), and "Some People" (Gypsy). She also performs a selection of songs from her Grammy-nominated, bestselling album, "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight," as well as several numbers from Stephen Sondheim that were featured in her performance at Carnegie Hall, New York.