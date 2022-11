Not Available

Documenting Bernard Allison's blues-rock band at the height of their prodigious powers (during Allison's 2005 European tour), this 14-song concert video delivers the goods. With tunes by turns languid and rollicking -- and with a definite penchant for hard rock riffs --Allison and band mates rip (or meander) through such crowd favorites as "I Just Came Back to Say Goodbye" and "The Way Love Was Meant to Be."