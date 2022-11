Not Available

Maestro Leonard Bernstein conducts and talks about the work of Ludwig van Beethoven. The collection includes all nine of Beethoven's symphonies, the piano concertos performed by Krystian Zimerman, the monumental Missa Solemnis and four overtures together with the String Quartet op 131, excerpts from the ballet 'The Creatures of Prometheus' and the Choral Fantasy op 80 - all introduced and conducted by Bernstein.