In a stirring 1970 concert dedicated to victims of war and oppression, American composer, pianist and conductor Leonard Bernstein leads the London Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in a performance of Verdi's "Requiem" from stately St. Paul's Cathedral. Renowned tenor Placido Domingo takes the stage in the first of many appearances with Bernstein. Other soloists include soprano Martina Arroyo, mezzo-soprano Josephine Veasey and bass Ruggero Raimondi.