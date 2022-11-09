Bernstein\'s Rhapsody

Not Available

Bernstein, who later became a renowned conductor, had once performed the Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin, a composer of Jewish ancestry, with a concentration camp orchestra. All of the musicians were prisoners, and the father of the protagonist was an involuntary listener. Years later the spectator, who has grown old and became a baker in New Zealand, and the conductor accidentally find themselves in the same city, but do not cross paths. These accidental meetings that one remembers for the entire life are probably familiar to every Jewish family on the planet.