Not Available

Unemployed slacker Nawab lives a poor lifestyle in Chaqu-Pura, Hyderabad, with his elderly parents and refuses to find employment. He spends his time with another slacker, Baba, and are financed by their Auto-Rikshaw driver friend, Abbu. Both also indulge in petty theft and act as con-men to make money. His fed-up father asks them to leave, and they end up at Abbu's house. Not satisfied, they con Abbu's landlord, Jango Pathan, to lend them Rs.25000/- which they lose in a Carrom game. They decide to break into a wealthy man's house, steal, sell the goods, and then re-pay their debt. But the hapless duo comically end up being caught by the police and their plight is telecast on TV. Watch what impact this news has on Jango, Abbu, and Nawab's parents.