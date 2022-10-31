Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb

Not Available

Raw, wild and hilariously funny, Bert Kreischer stars in "Comfortably Dumb," his debut comedy concert that follows his scene stealing appearances on Comedy Central and FX. He is one of today's hottest, most inventive comedians, something that a few years ago would have been deemed virtually impossible. Especially to Bert. It wasn't long ago when Rolling Stone Magazine named him "the number one party animal in the nation!" when this dedicated underachiever made a career out of attending Florida State University, a seven year adventure that became the basis for National Lampoon's hit movie, "Van Wilder." Now Bert has finally grown up. Sort of. And the result is a sold-out event destined to become a classic. This is your chance to party with the original party animal.