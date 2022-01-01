Berta Vive

Not Available

The assassination of Berta Cáceres shook the world on March 2, 2016. Mexican activist Gustavo Castro, a witness to the crime, survived the horror of that night and was trapped in Honduras. The defense of the river Gualcarque, sacred to the Lenca people, against the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is the preamble of a story in which we follow Garifuna leader Miriam Miranda, friend and companion of Berta. Their struggle for decolonization is the same, in a country that is sold to transnational capital and takes lives in many ways.