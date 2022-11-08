Bertha’s Children

Not Available

My great aunt Bertha had seven children who are now between fifty and sixty-five years old. They all grew up in New York CIty and, even after they became adults and had their own families, lived in the same geographic region. When I visited New York one winter, I asked each of them to be in a film, and all of them agreed. When I returned the following winter, however, only David, Marty, Aaron, Bernie and Thelma would do it. Frieda, concerned about the crazy people who might see the film and then write her nasty anonymous letters, refused, and Sylvia was in Florida at the time. -- Roberta Friedman