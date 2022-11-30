Bertie’s Stratagem

Not Available

Just out of college, in love with Letty Grey, whose father is quick-tempered and opposed to him, also possessing a wealthy rival, Bertie feels he doesn't stand much show until he tells his troubles to Belle Chester, his cousin. Her sympathy and encouragement brace him up wonderfully. Meanwhile, Letty's father has bullied her into submitting to an engagement with the rival, Clarence Merkle, who is a susceptible gentleman of some 40 summers. Bertie learns of this, and in despair, again consults Belle. She tells him she will reconnoiter the enemy. She visits Letty, is introduced to Merkle, and learns he simply cannot resist a woman's wiles. She then secures a classy walking rig, tells Bertie to put it on, assists him to fix up as a fair young damsel, and gets him introduced at Grey's house as her friend from the West.