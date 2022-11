Not Available

It’s the middle of the night, and local eccentric Kevin Devlin arrives at a Belfast police station with an urgent confession to make. Only problem is, he’s one hundred percent innocent. He might just be the last innocent soul in the city. But when Constable Beattie, the only officer still on duty, tries to send him away, matters take a dangerous turn for both herself and Devlin. Just how far will Devlin go to find absolution? And what is it he really wants to confess anyway?