Best Butte in the West

Not Available

Park Avenue PR executive, Brandy Alexandre, is sent from the big apple to the big sky country to put some pizzazz back into a western bar. After referring to the small Montana town of Butte as "Butt" a few time. The idea for a butt contest finally clicks, Tiffany Mynx, Alex Jordan and Flame all have different reasons for entering the contest. But who wins? - And why? Sit back for 2 full, pulsating hours of heinie heat and down home humping with this AVN-rated AAAA hit... and find out how country girls (and one city girl) get their reputations.