This live set, containing twenty of Jonathan Coulton’s most popular songs, was filmed in February 2008 in front of a sold out crowd at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.. Bringing the ultimate JoCo Live Experience to life, BEST. CONCERT. EVER. features hits such as “Ikea,” (an ode to the Swedish furniture store), “Skullcrusher Mountain” (a mad scientist’s unrequited love song), “Tom Cruise Crazy” (a mad actor’s requited love song), office tale “Code Monkey” and the zombie memo “Re: Your Brains,” complete with audience participation and zombie sing-a-long.