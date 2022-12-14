Best Director

Not Available

Zhang and Shanni are a couple. They live in Beijing and both are successful. Zhang is a director of some renown whose film has just won a prize abroad. Shanni is a fashion magazine photographer from Guangdong. They planned to get a marriage certificate quickly and start a wedding trip. However, their parents are not keen on the idea and insist on a traditional Chinese wedding. They force the couple to organize a traditional ceremony. Everyone comes to Zhang's hometown of Shanxi, and a family hell begins. Differences of opinion between the young couple and the parents, cultural differences between the two families, and then Zhang's ex-girlfriend turns up - A truly black comedy.