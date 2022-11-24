Best Friends Better Lovers

Not Available

Childhood best friends Sarah and Ted make a huge move to Los Angeles to jerk them out of a mundane, small-town lifestyle. Enjoying their first moments in a swanky new LA apartment, the happy friends are interrupted when sexy goth neighbor, Angie, welcomes them with an invite to a kinky house party. It's clear that Angie has her eye on the innocent but intrigued Sarah, causing some serious tension between the two friends. Jealous of Angie and put off by the wildness of the kink-scene, Ted abandons the party and attempts to seek comfort in a cute blonde starlet in his acting class while Sarah entertains the idea of experimenting with bisexual Angie. But will Sarah and Ted continue to act out and grow apart, or will this move to a new city cause these best friends to realize that perhaps they've wanted each other all along?