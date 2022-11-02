Best Motoring - Nismo Beast Unleashed

Not Available

Nismo R34 GT-R- The Final Chapter First look at the Ultimate factory made Beast R34 GT-R. Interviews with NISMO's developers. Tetsuya Tanaka, the development driver for the Z-Tune, goes on a time attack at Tsukuba Circuit. Naoki Hattori takes the car to the streets of Tokyo with a big grin on his face. IMPREZA STi spec C: Nurburgring Super Time ATTACK No stranger to the "ring", Gan-san tests the Impreza STi spec C prototype on the Grand Prix course and the Norschleif course at Nurburgring. Also includes exclusive interviews with the Subaru developer. 35th Anniversary Z33 vs Z Version ST Tsukuba Battle Will an additional 500 rpms to the rev limit and 0.5J width change to the rims make any difference? Naoki Hattori and Takuya Kurosawa check out the 35th Anniversay 350Z on track. Featured cars: Fairlady Z 35th Anniversary, Fairlady Z Version ST