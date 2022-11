Not Available

Strap yourself into the driver's seat and prepare for some high-octane action with this footage from video magazine Best Motoring. The exciting segments include: Takuya Kurosawa's Lamborghini Gallardo test drive; a spotlight documentary following Keiichi "Drift King" Tsuchiya; and a super-battle between a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Lamborghini Murcielago, a Ferrari F360 Modena F1, a BMW M3 CSL, a Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic S and a Honda NSX-Type R.