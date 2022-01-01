Not Available

Best of Michael Bolton Live movie was released Jan 31, 2006 by the Genius Productions studio. His first concert film on DVD features the international music star in top form, performing a wide range of timeless hits and selections from his most recent album, Vintage. The concert was shot live in high-definition and mixed in 5.1 surround sound. 1 Love Is a Wonderful Thing - 2 Soul Provider - 3 Said I Loved You... But I Lied - 4 To Love Somebody - 5 Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay - 6 Hold on, I'm Coming - 7 You Don't Know Me - 8 Summertime - 9 Georgia on My Mind - 10 Go the Distance - 11 Nessun Dorma - 12 When a Man Loves a Woman - 13 Reach out I'll Be There - 14 How Can We Be Lovers - 15 Steel Bars - 16 Time, Love and Tenderness - 17 That's What Love Is All About - 18 How Am I Supposed to Live Without You