Best of the Berenstain Bears

Not Available

The Best of Berenstain Bears brings together your favorite episodes for over 60 minutes of bear-loving fun! Sit down with the best bear family in all of Bear Country, and join Brother Bear as he is recruited to be the talent scout for the upcoming talent show, and Sister Bear as she goes to her first sleepover at Lizzy's house. Includes 9 episodes: Count Their Blessings, The Talent Show, Bears for All Seasons, Slumber Party, Think of Those in Need, Female Fullback, Go to the Movies, The Big Election, and Family Get-Together.