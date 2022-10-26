Best of the Best 3: No Turning Back

Not Available

Tommy Lee (Phillip Rhee) comes to visit his sister and finds that the town is being overrun with members of the Arian brotherhood. These Arian brothers certainly weren't expecting a Taekwondo expert to show up. Tommy and his sister's husband played by Christopher Mcdonald team up to stop the racism. whats better than watching neo-nazis get the crap kicked out of them? when the person kicking the crap out of them is dressed like homie the killer clown, complete with big red shoes and a foam nose. and thats just ONE of the MANY many many many many many cinematic jewels contained within this action packed blessing to the silver screen.this is the best worst martial arts film since sonny chiba's street fighter! you don't believe me? see for yourself namby-pants and check out the best of the best 3. now!!!