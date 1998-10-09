1998

Best of the Best 4: Without Warning

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

A group of Russian mobsters have stolen a huge supply of paper for printing U.S. currency, and are now flooding the market with conterfeit bills. When one of the mobsters decides to give herself in and hand over a data CD to the DA, she is shot and killed, but not before handing the disc to an unsuspecting Tommy Lee. Despite working with the police as a martial arts instructor, Lee doesn't go to the cops with the disc, but instead goes on the run, giving the mafia time to kidnap his daughter and hold as a hostage in exchange for return of the disc. Will Tommy ever see his daughter again?

Cast

Ernie HudsonDetective Gresko
Tobin BellLukasz Slava
Thure RiefensteinYuri Slava
Jessica CollinsKarina
Chris LemmonJack Jarvis
Paul GleasonFather Gil

