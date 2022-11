2004

True fans of the big band era can get back into the swing of things with jazz legends Artie Shaw, Gene Krupa, Benny Goodman, Jimmy Dorsey and Charlie Barnet -- all included on one fabulous recording. Vintage live performances reveal hits and highlights from the artists' golden years as they deliver classics such as "Jeepers Creepers," "Deep Purple," "In the Mood" and "Up the Lazy River," to name just a few.