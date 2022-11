Not Available

This collection showcases some of the most memorable moments from Jimmy Dean's popular 1960s variety show featuring croonin' cowboys, jokes aplenty and Jim Henson's first Muppet, Rowlf the piano-playing dog. Highlights include Carl Smith singing his hit "Hey, Joe!" Hank Snow performing "I'm Moving On" and Chet Atkins joining in on "He'll Have to Go." This compilation from "the Dean of Country Music" is a hootin', hollerin' good time!