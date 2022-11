Not Available

Savor a selection of experimental shorts from the fourth annual Tromadance Film Festival, an event that touts itself as a truly populist venue. This volume showcases more one-of-a-kind independent films starring hookers, superheroes, vampires and other intriguing characters. Films include "Le Bagman," "Lick-It Man," "Revenge of the Killer Meat," "Little House in Saskatoon," "976-Lars," "The Dubya," "Nosferatu the Friendly Vampire" and many more.