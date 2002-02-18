Best Of Tromadance Film Festival: Volume 1

2002

TromaDance is the first film festival wholeheartedly devoted to filmmakers and fans. Unlike other film festivals, TromaDance does not charge filmmakers to submit their films. Entrance to all screenings is free and open to the public. Also, there are no VIP reservations or preferential treatment regarding films, panels, or parties of any kind given. The organizers of TromaDance believe films are meant to be seen, especially when it comes to new filmmakers. Art...in all its forms...is for the people! The DVD contains films made by new filmmakers, films that breathe raw talent, and that were made without the backing of the influence of big studios. Art is for the people, and the TromaDance Film Festival puts it right back where it belongs. Lloyd Kaufman Director TromaDance Film Festival