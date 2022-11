Best of Video Track 71 & 72

Not Available

News. Pairs of 31s on Binliner – 37s on China Clay – Enterprise 37s – North Norfolk Gala – 66s on new workings – Class 90s on East Coast passenger workings – Freightliner news with 57s on latest workings – Class 20s on Met specials – ‘Ixion’ on main line – New Midlands service – Ascot Special – Class 56s news – Pennine Charters - Last EWS 47s in service – 47 145 – EWS 47 special – Last 66 arrivals – 31s on weedkilling duties – Class 73s on Purley to Cliffe aggregate – Freight News – Class 37 duties – Moorswater freight – Bodmin freight with 37 and 20 haulage – 37 042 on Valley loco hauled train – Class 31s to Lowestoft – D9000, D9009 and 55 019 on specials – East Lancs Gala. PLUS MUCH MORE.