Best of Video Track 73 & 74

Class 31s in Kent, Last 31s on Bedford to Bletchley line, Scottish 117 DMUs, Last 37s on China Clay in West Country, Freightliner 66s, Class 92s on West Coast duties, Yarmouth loco haulage, West Coast convoys with 37s, 73s and 31s, Sandite Class 37s, Welsh Rugby Specials, Dumfries Diversions, Class 66s News, Deltic and ‘Ixion’ specials, Bo’Ness Preservation, Dereham Anniversary, ‘Hastings’ unit on Yarmouth Special,Class 56s in decline with Ketton Cement, 56007 on engineers, Class 37 variety with double heading on steel workings, Sandite 37s, Freight News with Norfolk Freight, Green 101 unit, Double headed 37s on MGR and Baglan Bay Tanks, Freightliner 66s, Eurostars on test on ECML, Royal Train, Modernisation on Cromer Branch, ‘Crompton’ Special, West Somerset Autumn Gala, ‘Hastings’ unit, Extra trains to Rugby International at Cardiff with Deltic.