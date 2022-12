Best of Video Track 75 & 76

Not Available

Class 37 on the Ketton Cement – 37 on Baglan Bay to Hull – Class 56 News including 56 007 – Class 66 News – Class 31 at Kensington – Locos for Scrap – Double headed 37s – Freight News including a pair of 37s to Foxton and last Tube Stock movements – Midland Line test trains with 37 and royal 47 – East Coast passenger 90s – South London 73/33 railtour – Class 66 arrivals – ‘Thunderbird’ 47 – reinstatement of Class 47s – , Class 67 in service – Class 47s at Carlisle – Class 31s move for scrap – Midland Class 58 – Peak Forest 37 – Class 37 to Paddock Wood – Engineering duties and Ripple Lane Vans – ‘Eurostar’ on test – HST to Minehead – Western special on West Somerset – Last trains to Etruria steelworks – West Class 58 and 92 special – ‘Ixion’ to Bedford – Class 67 convoy on the Midland Main Line – Rugby Station redevelopment – PLUS MUCH MORE.