Best Player

2011

Chris Sanders and Quincy are both involved in a video game called "Black Hole", and they both want to win the tournament with a $175,500 prize. Quincy then tries to sabotage Chris, but it all goes wrong, because Chris' mom Tracy thinks that Quincy is her Internet date. Quincy lies to Tracy on their first date saying that he is a Home Ec. teacher at Chris' school. Right before the tournament, Chris figures out that Quincy was lying about everything. So, Chris decides that she will "destroy" him at the tournament. Quincy ends up forfeiting the tournament to show that he is sincerely sorry. Tracy takes him back, and they go to Chris' prom. Chris decides to go with her love interest in the movie, Ash.