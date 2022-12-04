BET Presents Juvenile: Reality Check

Not Available

Juvenile may bring youth to mind, but Terius Gray is a hip-hop veteran who consistently delivers heat, igniting music trends from his native New Orleans for the nation to bounce to. Juvenile returns with Reality Check, his seventh solo album and Atlantic Records debut. Boasting production from Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch and collabos with Ludacris, Mike Jones, Eightball, Bun B, Fat Joe, Brian McKnight and UTP, Reality Check is Juvenile's most well-rounded album to date. As for the album title, Juvenile explains, "That's where I'm at right now in my life. I feel like everybody needs a reality check."