Bet stunda nāk

Not Available

A hysterical documentary about two American evangelists working in Latvia. Erik is a super-pious moralist. But Daniel is a super-consumerist who preaches the gospel of wealth. Their arguments and battles are laugh-out-loud funny as they attempt to convert the heathen (who smile and look on in pure amusement). Daniel insists that they both wear Pierre Cardin suits, because "the Lord wants us to look good while we are among the people." Daniel also plays the slots in Riga's notorious riverboat casinos, praying for God to help him win money so he and Erik can continue their missionary work.