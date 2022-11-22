Not Available

Sunny owns a small livestock farm and lives a poor but happy life style with his mother, Sumitra. They wanted the farm to become up to date, so Sumitra decides to make a move abroad in order to bring new equipments for the farm, leaving Sunny in the care of the farm. One day while distributing eggs and chickens, Sunny reaches up with Roma Singh and both can get into the pettiest quarrels and they soon begins to fight and Sunny offers Roma to rebuild his farm house as a part of her punishment. Both soon realize that they are childhood lovers and attempts to rebuild that love once again, both are successful in doing so and plans to get married but there love is opposed by Roma's dad, the wealthy and famous businessman, Sardar Dinesh Singh Girji, who will do anything in his power to prevent Roma and Sunny from meeting leave alone marriage.