Betaaj Badshah

Well known for his believes in fairness, justice, and fair play, Raja Prithviraj holds sway over a large rural territory in India. His word is the law, and no one would dare to cross swords with him. Prithviraj lives with his only daughter, Tejeshwani, in their exclusive palace. Years later, Tejeshwani has now grown up, attends college, on occasion with her pet cheetah, meets with handsome young fellow collegian, and after several misunderstandings and confrontations, both fall in love with each other. When Prithviraj comes to know of Arjun, he invites him to his palace, insults him, and asks him never to see Tejeshwani again. Watch what Arjun and Tejeshwani do to change her father's mind, knowing fully well that no one in their community will stand up against the Raja.