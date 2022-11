Not Available

Against the stunning backdrop of the Koninklijk Theater Carré in Amsterdam, blues-rock vocalist Beth Hart and world-renowned guitar hero Bonamassa are on blistering form, turning in an awe-inspiring set of scorching soul covers taken from their 2011 debut album “Don’t Explain” and the 2013 follow-up “Seesaw”, which was Grammy-nominated in the “Best Blues Album” category.