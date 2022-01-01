Not Available

Beth Hart: Live at The Echoplex

  • Music

Beth Hart with Special Guest Joe Bonamassa at The Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA, recorded on September 19, 2011 (source: YouTube) Tracklist: 1. As Good As It Gets - 2. Favorite Things - 3. LA Song - 4. Leave the Light On - 5. Monkey Back - 6. One Eyed Chicken - 7. Skin - 8. Ugliest House On The Block - 9. My California - 10. Everybody Is Sober - 11. Lifts You Up - 12. Happiness Any Day Now - 13. Immortal - 14. Sister Heroine - 15. Sick - 16. Well, Well, Well - 17. I'll Take Care of You - 18. Chocolate Jesus - 19. A Change Is Gonna Come - 20. Sinner's Prayer - 21. Something's Got a Hold on Me - 22. For My Friends - 23. I'd Rather Go Blind (Rock Candy Funk Party) - 24. Am I The One (Echoplex 20-09-2011) *** Tracks 16-22 with support of Joe Bonamassa

