Bethany's Story is a documentary about the healing power of food. Bethany lived the life of a normal teenage girl before she became paralyzed by a bad reaction to medication and was told she would never walk again. The documentary covers her amazing recovery as she makes dramatic lifestyle changes. Featuring interviews with leading nutrition experts and medical doctors, Bethany's Story is a testament to the power of food as medicine, as well as the courage of a young girl to face an immense obstacle, overcome it and in the process help inspire all of us to make forward progress in our lives, whatever our challenge may be.