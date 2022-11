Not Available

“This just in….reliable sources report a very bright object has been observed in the eastern sky. We go live now to our correspondent in Bethlehem….” Witness the events of 2000 years ago as if they are today’s breaking news! The program is set amidst the social and political context of the time and based on the best available research. Real life political analysts and correspondents detail the significance of the amazing events surrounding the birth of the long-awaited Messiah.