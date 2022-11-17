Not Available

Sudha Verma wants to be the ideal daughter for her dad, and mom. Unfortunately, her mom passes away, and her dad re-marries, this time to Kamla, who is self-serving and not at all interested to see Sudha marry and settle down. Sudha meets with Dr. Rajesh Anand, and both fall in love. All approve of the marriage, until Rajesh sees the invitation card for Sudha's marriage, and realizes that his marriage has been arranged with Sharda, and that Sudha is to marry Rakesh. Rajesh attempts to straighten this out, but idealistic Sudha does not agree as she does not want to embarass her dad. Unfortunately, Sudha marriage does not take place, as the dowry money has been stolen. Rajesh returns and hopes to marry Sudha, but finds that Sudha and her dad are missing, and are untraceable, and then returns home to find a look-alike of Sudha, who calls herself Asha, but denies ever being or knowing anyone named Sudha Verma.