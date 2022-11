Not Available

Betina (Kinaryosih) is a milking girl at the milk base owned by Mamang Otig (Otig Pakis). Betina is a beautiful-looking girl and nice-bodied, no wonder the men in her village (the Village of Nowhere) admire her and even try to do things that are inappropriate for her. The female lives with her mother (Tutie Kirana), who has become rather crazy after her father (Zairin Zain) is taken away from her house.