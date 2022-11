Not Available

Super hero Wuce Bane (a.k.a. Bat Thumb) and his trusty sidekick, Blue Jay, are called upon to save Gaaathumb City from the evil, despicable, and poorly dressed "No Face." Will the city survive? Will Bat Thumb's true identity be revealed? Will Vicky Nail learn to control her unruly waves? Find out the answers to all these questions in this latest comic adventure from master storyteller Steve O.