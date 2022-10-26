Not Available

Love, obsession and revenge are the themes of Kirill Serebrennikov's beguilingly strange, yet ultimately flaccid Betrayal (Izmena, 2012). The film is a Crime and Punishment-style morality tale, told via Hitchcock's Vertigo (1958). Franziska Petri plays a doctor who whilst examining one of her patients (Dejan Lilic), reveals that her husband is cheating with his wife. His life turned upside down, the pair of cuckolds are drawn together as the betrayed couple almost seem to luxuriate in detailing the exact lineaments of their spouses' infidelity.